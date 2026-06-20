USF struck Crimea’s gas infrastructure, bridges across Henichesk Strait and occupiers’ logistics networks. VIDEO

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out strikes on gas infrastructure in Crimea, the bridge across the Henichesk Strait, and a number of the enemy’s logistical and military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, on the night of 20 June, USF operators struck a number of the occupiers’ military and infrastructure targets, including gas compressor stations, transport infrastructure, fuel tankers, and armoured vehicles.

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In particular, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, operators from the 9th ‘Kairos’ Battalion of the 414th ‘Madiar's Birds’ Brigade struck three gas compressor stations. Another compressor station on the peninsula was struck by operators from the 1st Separate Centre.

In the Kherson region, operators from the 427th ‘Rarog’ Brigade struck a road bridge across the Henichesk Strait, which was being used to provide logistical support to Russian forces.

Operators from the 20th K-2 Brigade also struck an enemy roadstead tug.

In addition, operators from the combined ‘13’ detachment of the 414th ‘Madiar's Birds’ Brigade and the 20th K-2 Brigade struck enemy fuel tankers in the Donetsk and Kherson regions.

In the Donetsk region, a BAZ-6403 heavy tractor unit was struck, whilst in the Luhansk region, armoured fighting vehicles, including the "Typhoon-K" armoured fighting vehicle, were struck.

Operators from the 20th K-2 Brigade and the combined detachment "13" of the 414th "Madiar's Birds" Brigade also struck enemy logistics convoys in Crimea, the Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions.

The operations were carried out in coordination with the Deep Strike Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group.

The systematic targeting of gas infrastructure, bridges, refuelling vehicles, armoured vehicles and logistics transport reduces the enemy’s ability to supply its troops, carry out manoeuvres and maintain the intensity of combat operations.

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