USF drones struck "Crimean Titan" plant in Armiansk: production has been suspended, - Madiar. VIDEO

Operators from the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre struck the "Crimean Titan" plant in the temporarily occupied city of Armiansk, which manufactures products for the Russian military-industrial complex.

According to Censor.NET, the results of the attack were reported by Robert Brovdi (Madiar), commander of the 414th Brigade ‘Madiar’s Birds’, who published footage of the strike.

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According to him, the plant produces titanium dioxide, which is used in the manufacture of components for gunpowder, rocket fuel and explosives.

Following the strike by Ukrainian drones, production processes at the plant were suspended.

According to Madiar, aerial footage confirmed that the plant’s premises had been hit. A large-scale fire broke out at the plant following the strikes.

Local social media groups also reported numerous strikes on the facility and the evacuation of the plant’s employees.

Also, during the night-time attack on Crimea, operators of the 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces destroyed two Russian BMP-2s in the Armiansk area.

According to specialist monitoring sources, the vehicles were equipped with thermal imaging systems and were being used to counter Ukrainian drones.

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