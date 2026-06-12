Unmanned aerial systems struck occupiers’ training ground in TOT of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. VIDEO

Operators from the USF "Raid", in coordination with other USF units, carried out a strike against military infrastructure and concentrations of Russian occupation forces at the "Vostochny" training ground in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The regiment reported this on Facebook, posting footage of the combat operation, according to Censor.NET.

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The occupiers’ training ground has been hit

"This time, the military infrastructure and troop concentrations at the 'Vostochny' training ground of the Russian occupation forces came under fire from operators of the 413th USF Regiment 'Raid'. The strike was carried out in coordination with colleagues from other USF units," the statement said.

This facility is located on the coast of the Sea of Azov near the village of Novopetrivka in the Berdiansk district of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region. It is one of the training grounds where the occupiers are rapidly preparing ‘reinforcements’ for assaults.

Separately, the pilots highlighted the skilful strike on a MANPADS crew, which unsuccessfully attempted to repel the attack by Ukrainian drones.

"This highlights the precision of the strike provided by the mid-range strike systems from the domestic manufacturer Fire Point," the statement reads.

Watch more: Operators of 413th Raid Regiment destroyed headquarters of Russia’s 91st Rifle Regiment in deep rear in Donetsk region. VIDEO