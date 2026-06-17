Tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war: prison guard from Luhansk region charged in absentia, - SSU

Evidence has been gathered against an "operational officer at Correctional Colony No. 4 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the LNR of the Russian Federation", who is implicated in the mass torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This has been reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is noted that the suspect is a resident of the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region, who, following its capture, joined the armed groups of the aggressor state.

There, he was appointed to the administration of a local prison, which the Russians are using to detain members of the resistance movement and captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Torture of prisoners of war

It has been established that between 2022 and 2026, he subjected the victims to torture in the dungeons of the occupying authority’s facility.

It has been documented that he subjected Ukrainian prisoners of war to a so-called ‘reception procedure’, during which they were beaten with rubber truncheons on various parts of their bodies and heads upon arrival at the penal colony.

"Such actions by the perpetrator constitute a gross violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War of 12 August 1949, which prohibits any unlawful act or omission on the part of the detaining power that poses a serious threat to the health of a prisoner of war," the SSU emphasised.

See more: Supporter of occupiers who promoted "annexation" of Kherson region to Russian Federation has been detained – SSU. PHOTO

Notification of suspicion

On the basis of the evidence gathered, investigators from the Security Service notified him in absentia that he was suspected of an offence under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruel treatment of prisoners of war).

As the perpetrator is in hiding from the law in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine, comprehensive measures are continuing to bring him to justice.