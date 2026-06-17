Supporter of occupiers who promoted "annexation" of Kherson region to Russian Federation has been detained – SSU. PHOTO

The SSU has detained a Russian sympathiser who praised the fake ‘referendum’ during the occupation of Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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What is known about the traitor?

As the investigation revealed, the suspect is an unemployed resident of the village of Antonivka, located near the regional centre.

"The woman urged local residents to take part in the fake plebiscite and ‘vote’ for the so-called annexation of the Kherson region to the aggressor state.

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Furthermore, she praised Russian armed groups and spoke out in support of the occupying regime," the statement reads.

She tried to "lay low"

It is also noted that following the liberation of the right bank of the Kherson region, the collaborator moved to the regional centre as an internally displaced person and "lay low" in a rented flat.

To evade justice, the woman led a low-profile life, effectively never appearing in public unless absolutely necessary.

Arrest

SSU officers documented the suspect’s crimes, established her whereabouts and detained her.



During searches, a smartphone was seized from her, which she had used to disseminate pro-Kremlin propaganda.



Investigators from the Security Service informed the detainee that she was suspected of offences under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 5 of Article 111-1 (collaboration);

Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justifying, recognising as lawful, or denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants).

Read more: Teacher who guided Russian drones over Kherson has been sentenced to life in prison, - SSU

She faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.