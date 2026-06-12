Teacher who guided Russian drones over Kherson has been sentenced to life in prison, - SSU

Based on evidence presented by the SSU, a court sentenced a Kherson resident found guilty of high treason to life in prison. According to the investigation, the schoolteacher—who had been recruited by Russian military intelligence—provided the occupiers with the coordinates of Ukrainian military personnel and helped guide drones toward the Defense Forces.

As reported by Censor.NET, this information comes from the SSU press centre.

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Based on evidence gathered by cybersecurity experts and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine, a Russian military intelligence agent (better known as a gru) was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property after the SSU exposed her in October 2024 for directing artillery fire on Kherson.

Russians recruited a teacher

This time, the maximum sentence was handed down to a schoolteacher recruited by the enemy who guided Russian drones toward the city’s defenders.

It was established that the defendant used a messaging app to transmit the coordinates of Ukrainian troops to a "liaison officer" from the Russian gru. He turned out to be the commander of the UAV operator unit of the 186th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Russian armed group, codenamed "Dnepr."

See more: Passed on coordinates for strikes against AFU, air defence and hospitals: 6 accused in custody. PHOTOS

The woman came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers when she posted pro-Kremlin comments in the chat rooms of Telegram channels.

She documented locations where Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and equipment were concentrated

After being recruited, the agent walked and drove around the streets of the regional center in her own vehicle to photograph locations where Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and equipment were concentrated.

She compiled the gathered information into an intelligence report and sent it to a Russian military officer in the form of photos of potential "targets" marked on Google Maps.

As the investigation revealed, the Russians used this intelligence data for massive attacks on Kherson, including kamikaze drone strikes.

See more: Railway worker who adjusted shelling of Kharkiv region on FSB orders sentenced to 15 years in prison. PHOTO

During searches of the agent’s home, mobile phones and computer equipment containing evidence of her work for the enemy were seized.

Based on evidence provided by the Security Service, the court found her guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Read more: Resident of Izium who disclosed positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces to Russians has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, — Office of Prosecutor General