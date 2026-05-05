Railway worker who adjusted shelling of Kharkiv region on FSB orders sentenced to 15 years in prison. PHOTO

Based on evidence gathered by counterintelligence officers and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine, an FSB agent exposed by the SBU in Kharkiv Oblast in August 2025 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The perpetrator adjusted Russian strikes on frontline areas of the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBU press centre.

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Details

As the investigation established, an employee of the local branch of Ukrzaliznytsia, recruited by the Russians, was involved in directing enemy attacks.

During work trips to service railway tracks, the traitor tracked the locations of the Defense Forces. If he detected military facilities, the agent marked them on a Google map for a further report to the Russian special service.

He paid the most attention to the bases of Ukrainian air defense, including combat positions of surface-to-air missile systems, radar stations and mobile fire groups.

In addition, on FSB instructions, he travelled to Kharkiv to track the aftermath of recent Russian missile, bomb and drone attacks on the regional center.

The ruscists used the agent’s information to prepare new strikes and adjust repeated attacks on the city.

During searches of the agent’s home, a smartphone was seized, which he used to coordinate his actions with the Russian special service. A specially created crypto wallet was also found; he had hoped to receive money from the aggressor country through it.

Based on SBU materials, the court found the perpetrator guilty of high treason committed under martial law.

See more: Passed on coordinates for strikes against AFU, air defence and hospitals: 6 accused in custody