Passed on coordinates for strikes against AFU, air defence and hospitals: 6 accused in custody. PHOTOS

Six residents of the Donetsk region are to stand trial for high treason.

According to the investigation, they passed on at least 82 coordinates of Ukrainian Defence Forces positions and civilian infrastructure sites to the Russian military, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The individuals in question are residents of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and the village of Malotaranivka.

Between February and November 2025, they established contact via Telegram with representatives of the aggressor state and systematically passed on information about the situation in frontline areas.

The accused gathered information on the locations of Ukrainian troops, military equipment, ammunition depots, fortifications, as well as the positions of artillery, air defence systems and checkpoints. They also passed on data regarding hospitals, educational institutions and other civilian facilities.

They not only sent their own observations but also carried out tasks assigned by their handlers – verifying coordinates, confirming the presence of units and equipment, and reporting on the movements of law enforcement officers. The information was transmitted via text, voice messages, photos and geolocations.

The transmission of 82 locations with detailed descriptions, which could have been used to adjust strikes, has been documented. The unlawful activities were uncovered in January–February 2026. All the accused are currently in custody.

They are charged with high treason committed under martial law.











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