Enemy strikes minibus in Kherson: one man killed, three people in hospital. PHOTO
On 16 June 2026, at around 08:00, Russian forces attacked a minibus in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson using a drone.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
One casualty
As noted, a man was killed on the spot when an enemy drone struck the bus.
Three people hospitalised
According to the Regional Military Administration, three people were taken to hospital after being injured in the morning when a Russian drone struck a minibus in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.
A 75-year-old woman and two men aged 66 and 64 were diagnosed with concussions, blast injuries, and shrapnel wounds to their torsos and limbs.
Medical staff are providing the necessary care to the victims.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password