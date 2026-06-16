Enemy strikes minibus in Kherson: one man killed, three people in hospital. PHOTO

On 16 June 2026, at around 08:00, Russian forces attacked a minibus in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson using a drone.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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One casualty

As noted, a man was killed on the spot when an enemy drone struck the bus.







Watch more: Day in Kherson region: six wounded, houses and a market damaged. PHOTO

Three people hospitalised

According to the Regional Military Administration, three people were taken to hospital after being injured in the morning when a Russian drone struck a minibus in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

A 75-year-old woman and two men aged 66 and 64 were diagnosed with concussions, blast injuries, and shrapnel wounds to their torsos and limbs.

Medical staff are providing the necessary care to the victims.

See more: Russians attacked minibus in Kherson for second time in day: driver was injured. PHOTOS