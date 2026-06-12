Day in Kherson region: six wounded, houses and a market damaged. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued to shell settlements in the Kherson region using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and various types of drones. Six civilians were injured in the attacks, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police and the Kherson Military Administration.

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Dozens of settlements came under fire

Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Mykilsk, Sadove, Komyshany, Shyroka Balka, Kizomys, Oleksandrivka, Veletenske, Rozliv, Kyselivka, Beryslav, Borozenske, Rakivka, Starosillia, Zolota Balka, Sukhanove, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Tarasa Shevchenka, Novoraysk, Novomykolaivka, Kozatske and Vesele.

Settlements in the Kherson and Beryslav districts came under fire.

As a result of the enemy attacks, six private homes, a critical infrastructure facility, a mobile phone mast, a shop, and seven cars belonging to local residents were damaged.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of yet another war crime committed by the Russian army.

A woman was injured in Velyka Oleksandrivka

In the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka, a 44-year-old local woman was injured as a result of an attack by an FPV drone.

She was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and concussion. The victim was provided with the necessary medical care.

Artillery shelling of Bilozerka: two women injured

Russian troops shelled Bilozerka with artillery.

As a result of the strike, two local women aged 60 and 69 sustained blast injuries. Their condition and the extent of treatment required are being assessed.

Information regarding other casualties and the extent of the damage is being established.

Russians have been attacking Kherson since this morning

Several civilians have been injured in Kherson and its suburbs as a result of Russian attacks. People have suffered blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds. In addition, an enemy drone attacked one of the city’s markets, causing a major fire.

A 51-year-old woman from Antonivka was taken to one of Kherson’s hospitals after stepping on a mine at around 05:30.

The woman was diagnosed with blast trauma, an incomplete traumatic amputation of her right lower leg, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to her torso, arms, and legs. Medical staff are providing the victim with the necessary care and conducting further examinations.

A 58-year-old man from Kherson sought medical attention after being caught in an attack by an enemy drone in the Korabelny district of the city at around 04:00 the previous day. He was diagnosed with concussion and a blast injury.

Read more: Six people, including child, have been injured in shelling in Kherson region

It later emerged that two more people had been injured in the same attack. Two women, aged 36 and 58, required medical attention. They suffered concussions and blast injuries. All the victims are undergoing further examinations.

From early morning, Russian troops continued their terror campaign in Kherson. At around 04:00, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone onto the grounds of one of the markets in the Korabelny district.

The strike caused a fire that destroyed several shops and market stalls. A minibus carrying foodstuffs was also burnt out. According to its owner, the blast wave threw the vehicle several metres away.

Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service quickly extinguished the fire. According to preliminary information, no one was injured during the attack on the market.

A 46-year-old resident of Kherson also sought medical attention. The man reported that he had been caught in a Russian drone attack the previous evening at around 19:30.

The victim was diagnosed with blast trauma and multiple shrapnel wounds. Doctors are currently conducting the necessary examinations and providing him with treatment.

Read more: Seven people have been injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region