Seven people have been injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region
Throughout the day on Saturday, June 6, Russian occupiers shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and attacked them with various types of drones. Seven people are known to have been injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
In Kherson, five people were injured as a result of enemy drone attacks, and another person was wounded in Komyshany. In Bilozerka, a man was wounded in an artillery attack.
Damage
Private homes, apartment buildings, and vehicles have been damaged.
Preliminary investigations have been launched into allegations that the occupying forces committed war crimes (Section 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
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