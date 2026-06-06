Seven people have been injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region

Throughout the day on Saturday, June 6, Russian occupiers shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and attacked them with various types of drones. Seven people are known to have been injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There are casualties

In Kherson, five people were injured as a result of enemy drone attacks, and another person was wounded in Komyshany. In Bilozerka, a man was wounded in an artillery attack.

Damage

Private homes, apartment buildings, and vehicles have been damaged.

Preliminary investigations have been launched into allegations that the occupying forces committed war crimes (Section 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Russia attacked Red Cross vehicles in Kherson region: one worker was injured. PHOTO