Russia attacked Red Cross vehicles in Kherson region: one worker was injured. PHOTO
Russian forces carried out a drone strike on vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in the Kherson region. An employee of the humanitarian organisation was injured in the attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
According to him, Russian forces attacked vehicles that were clearly marked as belonging to a humanitarian mission. A 50-year-old employee of the organisation was injured in the strike. The victim is receiving the necessary medical care.
"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society is a humanitarian mission that has absolutely no connection to military affairs. These people came here with a single aim – to help the civilian population," noted the head of the Regional Military Administration.
Prokudin emphasised that such actions are further evidence of targeted attacks on civilian and humanitarian infrastructure.
"Striking marked volunteer transport is a war crime that only terrorists could commit," he said.
Consequences of the attack
Russian attacks on the Red Cross
It should be noted that this is not the first time Russian occupiers have attacked volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. In March 2026, a Ukrainian Red Cross vehicle was struck by a drone in the Donetsk region.
Red Cross volunteers regularly work at the sites of Russian missile and drone attacks in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and other cities, assisting those affected immediately after the strikes.
During the war in Ukraine, there have also been reports of deaths and injuries among humanitarian workers, including Red Cross representatives in frontline areas (Donetsk region).
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