Strikes on Kherson region: 9 people killed, another 26 wounded, including 1 child

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Which settlements were shelled?

Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Naddniprianske, Sadove, Pryozernoye, Molodizhne, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Posad – Pokrovske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Romashkove, Kizomys, Rozlyv, Zorivka, Novodmytrivka, Nadiivka, Tomyna Balka, Dniprovske, Myroliubivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Darivka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Charivne, Chervonyi Yar, Novoraysk, Novokairy, Tavriiske, Tarasa Shevchenka, Tiahynka, Rakivka, Zamozhne, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Stiike, Urozhaine, Lvivski Otruby, Vysoke, Trifonivka, Burhunka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Odradokamianka, Sablukivka, Kozatske and the city of Kherson came under drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Destruction

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region’s settlements, damaging in particular 3 high-rise buildings and 5 private homes. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building, a mobile phone mast and private vehicles.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 6 people were killed and a further 26 were injured, including 1 child.

It was later reported that a resident of Pryozerne had died as a result of yesterday’s Russian shelling. The body of a 51-year-old woman was found under the rubble of one of the buildings.

Also yesterday, a 63-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of Russian shelling of Bilozerka.

Yesterday, Russian terrorists took the life of yet another resident of Komyshany. A 73-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of enemy shelling.

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