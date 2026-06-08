Six people, including child, have been injured in shelling in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, six civilians, including a child, were injured during the day as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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Shelling throughout the day

According to the investigation, on June 8, 2026, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and rocket launchers, and also deployed various types of drones.

As of 5:30 p.m., it has been confirmed that six people were injured in the attacks, including one child.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into alleged war crimes," the statement said.

In particular, three people were injured in Kherson. In Dariivka and Zarichne, one person each was injured by explosions caused by shells dropped from drones.

Read more: Day in Kherson region: 6 people killed, 27 injured

An injured child and the destruction

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, at around 2:10 p.m., Russian troops fired artillery at the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

As a result of the attack, the 14-year-old boy suffered blast injuries, a closed head injury, and a concussion. An ambulance crew transported him to the hospital. The boy’s condition is considered moderate.

In addition, private homes, apartment buildings, a bank building, garages, and cars were damaged.