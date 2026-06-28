"State of heightened alert" has been declared in Irkutsk Region of Russian Federation due to fuel shortage
In the Irkutsk Region of the Russian Federation, a "state of heightened readiness" has been declared to prevent an emergency arising amid the "difficult circumstances" caused by a shortage of fuel in the region.
The Telegram channel Astra reports this, citing a statement by Igor Kobzev, Governor of the Irkutsk Region, according to Censor.NET.
Rosneft petrol stations have introduced restrictions on fuel sales to private individuals — up to 50 litres per day per car per refuelling.
Other petrol stations may set limits lower than this amount. Furthermore, the sale of fuel in any container other than a vehicle’s fuel tank is prohibited.
The governor also recommended that organisations not involved in providing essential services to the public should move as many staff as possible to remote working.
Kobzev stated that the authorities’ main task is to "alleviate the problem caused by insufficient fuel deliveries to the region", and expressed the hope that, as early as next week, people would be able to "see the results".
For its part, Astra notes that there is a continuing fuel shortage across Russia, and adds that the head of Buryatia has acknowledged that this is due to Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.
What led up to it
As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported:
- The Russian airline "Azimut" has announced a serious crisis in the Russian aviation fuel market and has appealed to the Association of Air Transport Operators (AEVT) to request the Ministry of Energy to intervene urgently.
- A number of regions in Siberia have begun to impose restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel fuel due to a shortage on the market.
- In occupied Crimea, the supply of fuel has been completely suspended, whether paid for in cash or by bank transfer, or using vouchers, for both individuals and businesses.
- The shortage of fuel is rapidly worsening in Russia. Restrictions on the supply of petrol for private vehicles are already in place in 53 regions of the country, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
- It was also reported that a shortage of petrol had arisen in four districts of the Tomsk Region in Russia, leading to restrictions on its sale at petrol stations.
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