"State of heightened alert" has been declared in Irkutsk Region of Russian Federation due to fuel shortage

In the Irkutsk Region of the Russian Federation, a "state of heightened readiness" has been declared to prevent an emergency arising amid the "difficult circumstances" caused by a shortage of fuel in the region.

The Telegram channel Astra reports this, citing a statement by Igor Kobzev, Governor of the Irkutsk Region, according to Censor.NET.

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Rosneft petrol stations have introduced restrictions on fuel sales to private individuals — up to 50 litres per day per car per refuelling.

Other petrol stations may set limits lower than this amount. Furthermore, the sale of fuel in any container other than a vehicle’s fuel tank is prohibited.

The governor also recommended that organisations not involved in providing essential services to the public should move as many staff as possible to remote working.

Kobzev stated that the authorities’ main task is to "alleviate the problem caused by insufficient fuel deliveries to the region", and expressed the hope that, as early as next week, people would be able to "see the results".

For its part, Astra notes that there is a continuing fuel shortage across Russia, and adds that the head of Buryatia has acknowledged that this is due to Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

Read more: Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Irkutsk region, Russia. VIDEO

What led up to it

As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported: