Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Irkutsk region, Russia. VIDEO
A Tu-22M3 aircraft is believed to have crashed in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation, having taken off from the Belaya airfield.
This has been reported by local Telegram channels, according to Censor.NET.
Details
One eyewitness stated that the aircraft crashed in Svirsk (Irkutsk region). A column of smoke is visible at the scene.
It is also claimed that the crew likely managed to escape.
There are currently no official statements regarding the incident.
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