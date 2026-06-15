Russia is awaiting visit from Witkoff and Kushner to hear how they plan to implement agreements regarding Ukraine, – Lavrov. VIDEO
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Moscow is awaiting a visit from US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.
He made this statement in comments to Russian propagandists, reports Censor.NET.
Details
According to Lavrov, Russia is allegedly "adhering to the agreements reached on 15 August last year in Alaska".
"Putin has repeatedly said that he accepted President Trump’s proposal, and we, of course, expect that the position agreed upon on the basis of the American proposal will be put into practice," said the foreign minister of the occupying country.
He also said that Russia is expecting a visit in the near future from US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
"Of course, we hope that they will report on how the Americans plan to implement the agreements, which are based exclusively on their proposal," said the Russian Foreign Minister.
Zelenskyy’s conversation with Trump
- It should be recalled that on Sunday, 14 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
- It has also emerged that on 14 June, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
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