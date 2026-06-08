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Zelenskyy holds call with U.S. envoys Witkoff and Kushner – Axios
On 8 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Donald Trump’s special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy held a phone call on Monday with President Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," he wrote, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed the conversation to journalists. He did not disclose any details.
Background
- It was previously reported that US President’s special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in no rush to visit Ukraine amid growing concerns in Washington that re-engaging in peace talks on Ukraine would again fail to yield concrete results.
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