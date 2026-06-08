Zelenskyy holds call with U.S. envoys Witkoff and Kushner – Axios

On 8 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Donald Trump’s special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy held a phone call on Monday with President Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," he wrote, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed the conversation to journalists. He did not disclose any details.

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Background

It was previously reported that US President’s special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in no rush to visit Ukraine amid growing concerns in Washington that re-engaging in peace talks on Ukraine would again fail to yield concrete results.

Read more: Trilateral talks between US, Ukraine and Russia suspended, Rubio says