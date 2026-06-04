Russia does not see Ukraine’s readiness for peace dialogue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claims that Russia is allegedly ready for peace talks with Ukraine, but says Kyiv is to blame for the absence of dialogue.

Lavrov made the statement in comments to the propaganda outlet RT Arabic, Censor.NET reports.

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On negotiations

The head of Russian diplomacy once again tried to shift responsibility for the continuation of the aggression onto Ukraine and its partners.

"We have repeatedly stated that we are ready to negotiate on Ukraine, but we do not see readiness for dialogue from the other side. We cannot find anyone on the other side with whom we could conduct dialogue," Lavrov cynically claimed.

Read more: Russia is "particularly" unwilling to make concessions regarding end of war in Ukraine, - Rubio

He also added that European proposals to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after a ceasefire are "an attempt to perpetuate the Nazi regime."

"The Europeans say: stop the Russians, impose conditions on the Russians, and we, Europe, will provide security guarantees to Ukraine, to the Ukraine that remains after a ceasefire. But this means they want to perpetuate the Nazi regime without making any demands on it to comply with the UN Charter," Lavrov complained.

"Biden’s war has become Trump’s war"

The Russian foreign minister also focused on the position of the United States. He acknowledged that despite Donald Trump’s public promises to end the war quickly, the actual actions and statements of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicate continued support for Ukraine.

Read more: UN Human Rights Commissioner Türk calls on Ukraine and Russia to stop escalation and resume negotiations

"Given what Marco Rubio said — and I have a working relationship with him; just two weeks ago we discussed the situation in Ukraine — given what he said about support for Ukraine, there are essentially no differences left between the approaches of the United States and Europe. What Marco Rubio said in Congress about the US role not as a mediator but as a country supporting Ukraine suggests the opposite: Biden’s war has now become Trump’s war," he said.

Lavrov added that if the United States had been advancing its peace initiative "for real" (that is, on terms amounting to Kyiv’s capitulation - editor’s note), the parties allegedly "would have been at the negotiating table long ago."