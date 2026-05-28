UN Human Rights Commissioner Türk calls on Ukraine and Russia to stop escalation and resume negotiations

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has warned of the risk of a further escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement published by the UN press service, Censor.NET reports.

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Call for restraint and return to negotiations

He called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint and resume the negotiation process.

"I urge restraint. Resume negotiations and end the suffering," he stressed.

Türk emphasized that the current escalation is leading to a growing number of civilian casualties.

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Rising casualties and demand to comply with the law

In the first four months of 2026, the number of civilians killed and injured in Ukraine increased by 21 percent compared with the same period in 2025. In 2026, 815 people were killed, and another 4,174 were injured. In 2025, the figures stood at 682 killed and 3,453 injured.

Most of the casualties were recorded in territory controlled by Ukraine.

The High Commissioner stressed that international humanitarian law obliges the parties to the conflict to take all possible measures to protect civilians.

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Meanwhile, the Russian terrorist regime continues to blackmail Ukraine and the world with large-scale strikes. The Kremlin has now said that the strike on the Ukrainian capital announced by Moscow could take place "at any moment."

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