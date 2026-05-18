The Kremlin stated that European politicians who seek dialogue with Russia can directly contact Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Russian media, this was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

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"These considerations are somewhere in the air, but Putin is exactly as close to them as a telephone receiver," Peskov said.

Furthermore, the spokesman expressed hope that a more practical approach would eventually prevail in Europe and that it would have real consequences. According to him, "the Russian side will be ready for this."

Background

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated earlier that Europe should not enter into direct negotiations with Russia while Ukraine has gained the upper hand in the war. He noted that Moscow has intensified attempts to establish contacts with European countries against the backdrop of its economic decline and the inability of its armed forces to make progress in the fifth year of the full-scale invasion.

On May 9, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder is the best option for negotiations between the European Union and Russia.

The German government reacted skeptically to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to involve former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder as a mediator in negotiations between Russia and the European Union.

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas believes that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder cannot be the EU negotiator regarding the end of the war in Ukraine.

Read more: War against Ukraine could turn into Putin’s defeat - Guardian