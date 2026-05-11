The EU’s High Representative, Kaja Kallas, believes that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder cannot act as the EU’s negotiator on ending the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"I think Gerhard Schröder was a lobbyist, a high-ranking lobbyist for Russian state-owned companies. So it is clear why Putin wants it to be this particular person – so that, in essence, he is sitting on both sides of the table," she emphasised.

Kallas noted that everyone has now seen that "the ceasefire Putin wanted was merely a very cynical ploy to protect his parade, whilst they were actually attacking civilians in Ukraine".

"If we give Russia the right to appoint a negotiator on our behalf, you know, that wouldn’t be very wise," she concluded.

Read more: Negotiations with Russia involving U.S. are going nowhere. EU needs to agree on exactly what to discuss with Putin, - Kallas

What preceded this?

As a reminder, on 9 May , Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder is the best option for negotiations between the European Union and Russia.

According to media reports, the German government has rejected Putin’s idea of Schröder acting as a mediator between Russia and the EU.

Read more: Kallas on parade in Russia without heavy equipment: This says lot about course of war