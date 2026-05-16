Time is approaching for Europe to begin dialogue with Russia, - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that Europe can move toward dialogue with Russia, as Ukraine’s position is stronger and Russia’s is weaker.

According to Censor.NET, in an interview with LRT, Stubb noted that there are two reasons for this.

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Ukraine's stronger position as a factor in the negotiations

Stubb believes that one of the key reasons for initiating dialogue is the shift in the balance of power: Ukraine is now in a stronger position, while Russia is in a weaker one. In his view, this creates conditions under which Moscow might be interested in negotiations.

He cited Europe’s own interests as a second argument. According to the President of Finland, it is important for EU countries to remain involved in the process, as being absent from the negotiating table means losing influence over decision-making.

Stubb emphasized that it is still too early to discuss specific representatives or the terms of a potential dialogue with Russia. At the same time, he noted that there cannot be a single person speaking on behalf of the entire EU, but there may be several politicians who will lead technical and practical discussions.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Stubb coordinated their positions ahead of this week’s meetings and talks

The issue of a ceasefire as a priority

According to the President of Finland, the top priority should be to achieve a ceasefire. He noted that this issue is not currently being discussed with sufficient urgency, even though there have been brief lulls in the fighting in the past.

Stubb also emphasized that the European Union is currently demonstrating a high degree of unity, particularly in its support for Ukraine, despite some differences among member states.

At the same time, he added that Europe could potentially support the U.S. in efforts to achieve a ceasefire, as Washington is currently more focused on other international challenges.