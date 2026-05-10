Zelenskyy and Stubb coordinated their positions ahead of this week’s meetings and talks
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Coordination of positions
"As always, it was a good conversation with Alex Stubb. We coordinated our positions ahead of this week's meetings and negotiations," he said.
Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining strong cooperation within Europe, noting that there are now new opportunities for collaboration.
Diplomatic efforts and sanctions
In addition, the parties discussed the status of diplomatic efforts with the United States and among European nations.
"It seems that the combined effect of sanctions against Russia and other forms of pressure is yielding the desired results. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" the president added.
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