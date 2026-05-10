Putin stated that he is ready to meet with Zelenskyy in third country, but only to sign agreement

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that he is prepared to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not only in Moscow, but also in a third country.

He made this remark during a press conference following the military parade in Moscow, according to Russian state propaganda agencies, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Conditions for the meeting

According to Putin, he is ready to meet with Zelenskyy, but only to sign a treaty.

"We could meet in a third country, but only if final agreements have been reached on a peace treaty designed for the long term, to take part in this event or sign something, but this must be the final word," the Russian dictator stated.

He also stated that "the matter is moving towards the conclusion of the Ukrainian conflict".

Read more: Ukraine officially allows Russia to hold May 9 parade – Zelenskyy’s decree

US seeks a settlement

The Kremlin leader also said that "the US is sincerely seeking a settlement, but this is first and foremost a matter for Russia and Ukraine".

What led up to this?