Ukraine ready for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting in Türkiye – Sybiha

Ukraine recently sent a signal that it is ready to hold a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin in Türkiye.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"We are ready for a leaders’ meeting in Türkiye in the Zelenskyy-Putin format, with the participation of Erdogan and Trump. We recently conveyed this signal to our Turkish partners," he said.

Sybiha noted that Türkiye plays an important role in peace efforts.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I am ready to meet with Putin anywhere, but not in Moscow or Kyiv

Background

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was ready to meet with Putin, but not in Ukraine or Russia.

Read more: Preparation for leaders’ summit to be key topic of next talks with Russia and US – Zelenskyy