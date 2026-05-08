Ukraine officially allows Russia to hold May 9 parade – Zelenskyy decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued an official decree allowing Russians to hold a parade in Moscow on May 9.

Censor.NET reports this.

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What is known?

Thus, a decree allowing a Victory Day parade to be held in Russia appeared on the website of the Office of the President.

"For the duration of the parade (from 10:00 a.m. Kyiv time on May 9, 2026), the grid square containing Red Square shall be excluded from the plan for the use of Ukrainian weapons," the document says.

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Russia’s reaction

Later, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Zelenskyy’s decree in a statement to Russian media:

"We do not need anyone’s permission. It is probably unfortunate for anyone who tries to joke about Victory Day and make such foolish jokes. This is probably more his own big problem."

Ceasefire

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russian leadership has once again ignored calls to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

On May 7, Russia said it would suspend hostilities from May 8 to 10 "in connection with a ceasefire" marking May 9. However, if Ukraine launches strikes on Russian regions or along the line of contact, there will be an "absolute response."

Read more: Zelenskyy confirms three-day ceasefire with Russia and POW swap, thanks Trump for diplomatic involvement