Russia unilaterally declares "ceasefire" with Ukraine from May 8 to 10

Russia said it would suspend hostilities from May 8 to 10 "in connection with a ceasefire" marking May 9. However, if Ukraine launches strikes on regions or along the line of contact, there will be an "absolute response."

This is stated in a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"From midnight on May 8 until May 10, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire. The Russian Armed Forces will launch a massive strike on central Kyiv if Ukraine attempts to disrupt celebrations of the 81st anniversary of Victory in Moscow," the Russian side said.

They claim that during the ceasefire, they will stop strikes on the locations of the Ukrainian army and facilities in Ukraine’s rear. Russia is calling on Ukraine to observe the declared "ceasefire."

Read more: Ukraine will act fairly – day by day. We offered Russia ceasefire, – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russian leadership has once again ignored calls to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

Read more: Ukraine sees no point in observing ceasefire on May 8–9 following violations by Russia, - media