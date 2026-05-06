Ukraine sees no point in observing ceasefire on May 8–9 following violations by Russia, - media

Ukraine has rejected Russia’s proposal for a ceasefire on "victory day," May 9, following Moscow’s violation of the ceasefire agreements with Kyiv.

The Kyiv Independent reported this, citing a senior Ukrainian official, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"We simply don't see the point (in adhering to it) just for parade," said an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

This comment came after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia had violated the ceasefire proposed by Ukraine 1,820 times by 10 a.m.

Read more: If ceasefire announced by Ukraine is mutual, it will be extended. Next move is up to Russia – Budanov

The ceasefires that Moscow frequently proposed during religious holidays throughout the war were never observed. According to the General Staff of Ukraine, in April, during Orthodox Easter, Russia violated the previous ceasefire 10,721 times over a 32-hour period.

Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Foreign Policy, emphasized that Kyiv is "truly interested" in an unconditional ceasefire, not in a "temporary one whose sole purpose is to ensure Putin can hold a military parade," after which Russia will resume attacks on the civilian population.

Merezhko suggested that Putin’s sole aim in proposing a ceasefire on May 8–9 is to avoid a "humiliating failure" of the May 9 military parade in Moscow.

Read more: Russia violates Ukraine-initiated ceasefire. Putin cares only about military parades, Sybiha says

Ceasefire

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russian leadership has once again ignored calls to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

Read more: China on ceasefire proposed by Ukraine for 6 May: We call for resolving "crisis"