China on ceasefire proposed by Ukraine for 6 May: We call for resolving "crisis"

China has called on Russia and Ukraine to settle the war "through dialogue and negotiations."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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China’s position

"On the issue of the ‘Ukrainian crisis,’ China’s position has been and remains consistent and clear," he said, responding to Ukrinform’s request to comment on Ukraine’s new proposal for a ceasefire from 6 May.

"China calls on all parties to the conflict to make every effort to create conditions for a political settlement of the ‘crisis’ through dialogue and negotiations," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

Read more: Russia violates Ukraine-initiated ceasefire. Putin cares only about military parades, Sybiha says

Ceasefire

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that Russia’s leadership had once again ignored the call to stop hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

Read more: If ceasefire announced by Ukraine is mutual, it will be extended. Next move is up to Russia – Budanov