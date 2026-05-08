We will respond in kind. Tomorrow depends on what we hear today – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russia is threatening almost all of its neighbors, all of Europe, not just one country.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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Will there be a strike on Russia during the May 9 celebrations?

"There are many new threats from Russia now. We will respond in kind. Today, they began the day with an assault activity, using drones. Yesterday, they carried out even more air strikes. Tomorrow depends on what we hear today," the head of state stressed.

Watch more: Lavrov threatens retaliation for strikes on 9 May: "There will be no mercy". VIDEO

Russia’s tactics

According to Zelenskyy, on May 8, when most of the world remembers and honors the soldiers of World War II, those who defeated the Nazis, it is important to feel that today’s Russian Nazis are continuing their war and still trying to bring back the same insane order that was lost in World War II.

"Our defense against the Russian invasion is not only the defense of Ukraine alone, it is not only the defense of our independence. Russia is threatening almost all of its neighbors, all of Europe, not just one country," he added.

"It was in forests like these, on lands like these, in the Dnipro region, in the east of our country, in Donbas, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, and also Chernihiv region, that previous generations of Ukrainians fought against the occupier in World War II. Now our Ukrainian heroes are defending the lifes of the people and the people’s right to life here, defending it from this Russian occupier, who is so similar to the one from the 20th century. We will definitely protect Ukraine’s life, we will protect our independence, without a doubt," Zelenskyy stressed.