Zelenskyy confirms three-day ceasefire with Russia and POW swap, thanks Trump for diplomatic involvement

As part of the US-mediated negotiation process, Russia has agreed to hold a POW swap in the format of 1,000 for 1,000. A ceasefire is also to be established on May 9, 10 and 11.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Exchange and ceasefire

"Today (8 May - ed.), as part of the negotiation process mediated by the American side, we received Russia’s consent to carry out a prisoner-of-war exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000. A ceasefire is also to be established on May 9, 10 and 11. Ukraine is consistently working to bring its people back from Russian captivity. I have instructed our team to promptly prepare everything necessary for the exchange," the president said.

Read more: Trump announces ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia from May 9 to 11

US diplomatic involvement

Zelenskyy thanked US President Donald Trump and his team for their effective diplomatic involvement.

"We expect the United States to ensure that the Russian side fulfills the agreements," the head of state stressed.

Zelenskyy also noted that "these days, there have been many appeals and signals regarding the configuration of tomorrow’s events in Moscow in connection with our Ukrainian long-range sanctions."

"The principle of reciprocity in our actions is well known and has been conveyed to the Russian side. An additional argument for Ukraine in determining our position is always the resolution of one of the key humanitarian issues of this war, namely the release of prisoners of war. Red Square is less important to us than the lives of Ukrainian prisoners who can be brought home," the head of state said.

It should be recalled that on May 8, US President Donald Trump said he was pleased to announce a three-day ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine: May 9, 10 and 11.

Ceasefire

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russian leadership has once again ignored calls to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

On May 7, Russia said it would suspend hostilities from May 8 to 10 "in connection with a ceasefire" marking May 9. However, if Ukraine launches strikes on Russian regions or along the line of contact, there will be an "absolute response."

Read more: Russia unilaterally declares "ceasefire" with Ukraine from May 8 to 10