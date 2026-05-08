Trump announces ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia from May 9 to 11

US President Donald Trump said he was pleased to announce a three-day ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine: May 9, 10 and 11.

He wrote this on his social network, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to him, the ceasefire provides for a complete cessation of hostilities, as well as a prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000.

"I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II," Trump wrote.

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Trump said it was he who had requested the ceasefire and that he "very much appreciated" the agreement of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin.

"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day," Trump added.

Read more: There was not even token attempt by Russia to cease fire on front line, - Zelenskyy

Ceasefire

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russian leadership has once again ignored calls to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

On May 7, Russia said it would suspend hostilities from May 8 to 10 "in connection with a ceasefire" marking May 9. However, if Ukraine launches strikes on Russian regions or along the line of contact, there will be an "absolute response."

Read more: We do not recommend representatives of states close to Russia be in Moscow these days, Zelenskyy says