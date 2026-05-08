There was not even token attempt by Russia to cease fire on front line, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia has continued its assaults and shelling along the front line.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Over the past night, the Russian army continued to strike Ukrainian positions. As of 7 am, more than 140 shelling incidents had already been recorded on the front line. The Russians carried out 10 assaults overnight, with the majority in the Sloviansk direction.

They also carried out more than 850 strikes using various types of drones: FPV, ‘Lancet’ and others. There were also attack drones. The use of reconnaissance drones in the skies over frontline communities continued unabated," the report states.

All this, according to the President, indicates that there was not even a token attempt by the Russian side to cease fire on the front line.

"Just as we did following the events of the past 24 hours, Ukraine will respond in kind today. We will defend our positions and the lives of our people. Russia must end its war, and everyone will truly notice this when the move towards peace begins. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.

Read more: We do not recommend representatives of states close to Russia be in Moscow these days, Zelenskyy says

Ceasefire

As a reminder, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, which lasted over an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine on "Victory Day", which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed a "short-term ceasefire" to the dictator in the war with Ukraine.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May was an attempt by Russian dictator Putin to hold a military parade "in peace" and then resume shelling.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally declared a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that it expects the Ukrainian side to "follow suit". If, however, Ukraine launches an attack "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations", Russian troops "will strike back at the centre of Kyiv".

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from 00:00 on the night of 5 to 6 May and would respond in kind in the event of a breach of the truce.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russian leadership had once again ignored the call to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

On 7 May, Russia announced that it would suspend hostilities from 8 to 10 May "in connection with the ceasefire" to mark 9 May. However, if Ukraine strikes regions or the line of contact, there will be an "absolute response".

Read more: Putin may provoke attacks on Moscow on May 9, - Rzeczpospolita