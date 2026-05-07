We do not recommend representatives of states close to Russia be in Moscow these days, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine does not recommend that representatives of states close to Russia be in Moscow in the coming days.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia responded with strikes and threats

"Ukraine offered Russia a ceasefire, and this is far from the first such proposal. This time, it was a ceasefire starting on May 6. Ukraine was ready to ensure a complete ceasefire, but Russia responded to this peace proposal of ours only with new Russian strikes and new threats from Russia," the head of state said.

The president said that "Russia wants permission from Ukraine to hold its parade, to go out onto the square safely for one hour once a year, and then continue killing our people and waging war again."

"The Russians are already talking about strikes after May 9. This is a strange and clearly irrational logic of the Russian leadership," Zelenskyy said.

"Appeals from "some states"

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine had received appeals from states whose representatives were planning to be in Moscow.

"We also have appeals from some states close to Russia saying their representatives are going to be in Moscow. A strange desire... on these days. We do not recommend it," the head of state added.

Ceasefire