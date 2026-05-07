We do not recommend representatives of states close to Russia be in Moscow these days, Zelenskyy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine does not recommend that representatives of states close to Russia be in Moscow in the coming days.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.
Russia responded with strikes and threats
"Ukraine offered Russia a ceasefire, and this is far from the first such proposal. This time, it was a ceasefire starting on May 6. Ukraine was ready to ensure a complete ceasefire, but Russia responded to this peace proposal of ours only with new Russian strikes and new threats from Russia," the head of state said.
The president said that "Russia wants permission from Ukraine to hold its parade, to go out onto the square safely for one hour once a year, and then continue killing our people and waging war again."
"The Russians are already talking about strikes after May 9. This is a strange and clearly irrational logic of the Russian leadership," Zelenskyy said.
"Appeals from "some states"
Zelenskyy also said Ukraine had received appeals from states whose representatives were planning to be in Moscow.
"We also have appeals from some states close to Russia saying their representatives are going to be in Moscow. A strange desire... on these days. We do not recommend it," the head of state added.
Ceasefire
- As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.
- During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.
- Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.
- For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.
- On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."
- At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russian leadership has once again ignored calls to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.
- On May 7, Russia said it would suspend hostilities from May 8 to 10 "in connection with a ceasefire" marking May 9. However, if Ukraine launches strikes on Russian regions or along the line of contact, there will be an "absolute response."
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