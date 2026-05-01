Biden’s financial aid to Ukraine is one of reasons why war is still going on, - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that financial aid to Ukraine during Joe Biden’s term in office is one of the reasons why the Russian-Ukrainian war is continuing.

The US leader made this statement during a conversation with journalists at the White House, reports Censor.NET.

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Trump on aid to Kyiv

He mentioned Biden and Ukraine whilst discussing NATO and the reduction of military presence not only in Germany but also in Italy and Spain.

"Italy didn’t help us at all. Spain was terrible. Absolutely terrible. NATO too. It’s one thing when they say something nice: ‘We’ll help, but slowly.’ They got involved in Ukraine and created complete discord there. Complete chaos. We helped them with Ukraine, even though we’re an ocean away from Ukraine. And Biden gave them 350 billion. That’s why the war is still going on. But when we needed them — they weren’t there," Trump said.

The politician added that the US "does not need its allies" in the war against Iran. "I told them: ‘We don’t need your help, but we wouldn’t turn it down,’ and I wanted to see if they would do anything," said the White House chief.

Trump also accused NATO countries in Europe of using the Strait of Hormuz but refusing to help the US in a war against Iran.

Read more: Trump confirms conversation with Putin: Offered him "small ceasefire" with Ukraine

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that US Vice-President J.D. Vance is proud that the US has stopped funding Ukraine.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has again stated that former President Joe Biden’s administration "irresponsibly" provided Ukraine with military aid worth "hundreds of billions of dollars", which led to the escalation of the war. That is precisely why Donald Trump is insisting on peace between the two countries.

US arms to Ukraine under Biden

According to Pentagon data, the previous administration provided Kyiv with $33.8 billion worth of weapons from the Department of Defence’s stockpiles and a further $33.2 billion in cash to purchase weapons directly from American defence companies.

Following the last release of weapons from Pentagon depots on 9 January 2025, $3.85 billion of the funds approved by Congress remain unspent for such transfers of existing weapons to Ukraine.

Read more: Trump outraged by Merz’s statement on Iran: He has no idea what he’s talking about