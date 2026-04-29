Trump outraged by Merz’s statement on Iran: He has no idea what he’s talking about

U.S. President Donald Trump is outraged by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's statement regarding the presence of nuclear weapons in Iran.

The U.S. leader wrote about this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Trump's reaction

"German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Iran may have nuclear weapons. He has no idea what he's talking about! If Iran had nuclear weapons, the whole world would be held hostage. "I am now doing with Iran what other countries or presidents should have done long ago," Trump assured.

In addition, Trump argues that the economic situation in Germany raises questions for him.

Read more: Trump is skeptical of Iran’s new peace proposal, - WSJ

"It's no wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both economically and in other areas!" he added.

What happened before?

During a speech at the Charlemagne Gymnasium in Marsberg, Merz criticized U.S. actions in the Middle East. He stated that Washington lacks a clear strategy toward Iran, while the Iranian government, in his view, insults the American people.