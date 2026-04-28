Trump is skeptical of Iran’s new peace proposal, - WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism about Iran's latest proposal to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

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It is noted that Iran’s proposal calls for opening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz in exchange for postponing discussions on its nuclear program.

During a meeting with his aides, Trump did not completely reject the proposal, but he did express serious concerns. The president suspects Iran of lacking sincere intentions, as Tehran has still not agreed to fulfill his main condition—to completely halt uranium enrichment and provide official guarantees that it will not pursue the development of nuclear weapons.

Despite this skepticism, the White House plans to continue the negotiation process and is preparing counterproposals that will be presented in the near future. At the same time, Trump warned of the possibility of resuming airstrikes on Iranian territory if diplomatic efforts fail to yield the desired result. Despite such bellicose rhetoric, the presidential administration is increasingly inclined to believe that Trump is actually trying to avoid a new phase of active hostilities.

Read more: I don’t want Iran to make $500 million day: Trump said he personally closed Strait of Hormuz

What preceded it

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran is attempting to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, which is unacceptable to Washington. He emphasized that the United States supports freedom of navigation and will not allow restrictions on international shipping.

Donald Trump also reported that American negotiators would not participate in talks with Iran in Pakistan, but that Tehran could contact the U.S. directly to resolve the situation.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he is trying to persuade the US and Iran to agree on the restoration of normal shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

By the way, we previously reported that four Ukrainian minesweepers currently stationed in the United Kingdom may join the international mission to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more: Trump says US will take uranium from Iran: voluntarily or by force