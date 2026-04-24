I don’t want Iran to make $500 million day: Trump said he personally closed Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he personally made the decision not to open the Strait of Hormuz, despite signals from Iran indicating its willingness to resume shipping.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement made during a briefing in the Oval Office.

According to the American leader, the situation in the region is fully under U.S. control. He emphasized that it is Washington’s position that determines the further course of events surrounding the strategic maritime artery.

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Control of the Strait and the U.S. position

Trump stated that the U.S. controls the Strait of Hormuz and is capable of influencing its operations. According to him, Iran allegedly proposed resuming shipping, but the U.S. side did not support this initiative.

"We are in complete control of the situation. We control the entire strait," he emphasized.

The president stressed that the decision to keep the strait closed was a deliberate one and dictated by U.S. interests.

Read more: Iran has set conditions for ceasefire in war with United States and Israel

Economic factor and risks of demining

Trump explained that opening the strait would allow Iran to generate significant revenue. According to him, this factor was the key consideration in the decision-making process.

"If we open the strait, it will mean they’ll be making $500 million a day. I don’t want them to be making $500 million a day until this issue is resolved," he said.

Separately, it has been reported that the process of fully clearing the Strait of Hormuz of mines could take up to six months. This estimate was shared during a closed-door meeting of the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee. The effort involves the removal of mines that, according to available information, may have been laid by Iran.

We previously reported that President Donald Trump stated that he has "no time frame" for ending the war with Iran. He also dismissed suggestions that his decisions are influenced by political considerations.

Read more: US blockade of Strait of Hormuz is hindering negotiations with Iran, — Pakistani military