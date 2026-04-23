Trump on negotiations and ending war in Iran: No time frame

President Donald Trump stated that there is "no timeline" for ending the war with Iran. He also dismissed suggestions that his decisions are influenced by political considerations.

CNN reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

When asked when the war might end, Trump replied that "there is no timeline" and there is no need to rush. He had previously said the war would last four to six weeks, but it is now in its seventh week.

"People say I want to end this because of the midterm elections, but that's not true," said the U.S. leader.

According to him, the administration wants to "secure a favorable deal for the American people."

Trump has vowed to continue the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, even though he has extended the ceasefire without setting an end date, putting pressure on Tehran to submit a proposal for resuming negotiations.

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What happened before?