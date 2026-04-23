War in Ukraine cannot be postponed "for later", settlement must go in parallel with other crises, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the U.S. operation in Iran has diverted attention from Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

He told CNN this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to the head of state, technical negotiations with the United States are still ongoing, but he "does not see any possibility of meeting until the issue of Iran is resolved."

Zelenskyy called it a challenge that the same team of American negotiators—led by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner—had conducted negotiations regarding the wars in both Iran and Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy on resumption of talks between Ukraine and Russia: We are ready for any format

The president understands that the U.S. is currently focused on the war against Iran, but it is important not to forget about Ukraine, where fighting continues.

He noted that one cannot say, "We'll talk (about Ukraine) a little later." Ukraine is already in the midst of an active war, so it cannot be put off "until later," and the issue of resolving the war must be addressed alongside other international crises.

Zelenskyy also noted that the war has led to a halt in the supply of certain key types of weapons to Ukraine, particularly missile defense systems, which, he said, Ukraine is not receiving in sufficient quantities due to limited production capacity in the United States.

Read: Kushner and Witkoff plan to visit Ukraine, says Zelenskyy

What happened before?