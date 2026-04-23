Iran has set conditions for ceasefire in war with United States and Israel

Iran has stated that it is ready for a ceasefire only after the lifting of the naval blockade and the cessation of Israel’s "hostilities."

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on the X platform.

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He noted that a complete ceasefire would make sense under certain conditions.

According to him, the ceasefire must not be undermined by "a naval blockade and the holding of the global economy hostage."

Ghalibaf added to the list of conditions for a ceasefire "the cessation of Zionist hostilities on all fronts."

"The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is impossible under conditions of a gross violation of the ceasefire.

Israel and the U.S. have not achieved their goals through military aggression and will not achieve them through intimidation. The only way forward is the recognition of the rights of the Iranian people," the post reads.

Read more: US spent almost half of Patriot missile stockpile in war with Iran, - CSIS

What preceded it?

The White House stated that the duration of the extended ceasefire between the United States and Iran depends on the decision of the U.S. president.