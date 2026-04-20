US blockade of Strait of Hormuz is hindering negotiations with Iran, — Pakistani military

At present, it is the U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz that remains the main factor hindering peace talks with Iran.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Sky News.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As reported, the Chief of the Pakistani Army, Field Marshal Asim Munir—who serves as one of the key mediators in the negotiations between the United States and Iran—told President Donald Trump that the U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is hindering efforts to achieve peace.

It is known that during a phone call, Munir expressed this position, and Trump responded by saying he was willing to consider it.

It is also reported that this phone call took place after Iran rejected a new U.S. proposal for peace talks, amid mutual restrictions on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz imposed by both sides.

Read more: Reports of ships being fired upon inStrait of Hormuz: tensions are rising sharply

What happened before?