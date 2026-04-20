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News Talks between the US and Iran
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US blockade of Strait of Hormuz is hindering negotiations with Iran, — Pakistani military

WSJ: Ceasefire talks between the U.S. and Iran have reached an impasse

At present, it is the U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz that remains the main factor hindering peace talks with Iran.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Sky News.

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As reported, the Chief of the Pakistani Army, Field Marshal Asim Munir—who serves as one of the key mediators in the negotiations between the United States and Iran—told President Donald Trump that the U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is hindering efforts to achieve peace.

It is known that during a phone call, Munir expressed this position, and Trump responded by saying he was willing to consider it.

It is also reported that this phone call took place after Iran rejected a new U.S. proposal for peace talks, amid mutual restrictions on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz imposed by both sides.

Read more: Reports of ships being fired upon inStrait of Hormuz: tensions are rising sharply

What happened before?

  • Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Iran's attacks on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, the U.S. will destroy every power plant in Iran if they do not accept the agreement.
  • Trump also announced that a group of American diplomats will arrive in Islamabad on Monday, where they will hold talks with Iran on ways to resolve the conflict.
  • According to Axios, Tehran denied that it was preparing for negotiations with the United States.
  • In addition, Iran threatened the U.S. with retaliation following the seizure of a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran (772) USA (7019) Hormuz Strait (46)
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