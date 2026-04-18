Trump says US will take uranium from Iran: voluntarily or by force

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States will still obtain Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, but warned that if the negotiations fail, this could happen in a much harsher and less diplomatic manner.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "European Truth".

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What does Trump say?

When asked about the timeline for removing what he called "nuclear dust" from Iran, Trump declined to provide specific details.

"Obviously, I'm not going to give you any specific dates, except to say that if we sign the agreement, then I'll be able to give you a date: sometime after the agreement is signed, we'll head to Iran, and we'll take it all together, and we'll bring 100% of it back to the United States," Trump said.

At the same time, he assured that the United States would receive Iran's uranium reserves.

"If we don't do this, we'll end up with it in another form—a far more hostile one. But we'll do it anyway," he added.

Trump had previously stated that a deal to end the war with Iran would be reached "in the next day or two."

Read more: Trump: Agreement to end war with Iran will be reached in "next day or two"

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz