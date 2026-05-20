President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reached out to the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to revive the E3 format for peace talks.

The Telegraph reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

Diplomatic sources said Zelenskyy sees potential in reviving the E3 format, which includes the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Zelenskyy raised the proposal with French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call last week, saying he wanted to give the format "additional substance".

Read more: European leaders can directly call Putin – Peskov

An E3 source confirmed that talks are ongoing, but no concrete plans for direct negotiations with Russia have been reached.

The outlet’s sources also said that Ukrainian authorities want a negotiator from the European Union to stress that peace talks are "in the Kremlin’s interests", because "Ukraine could spoil the Russians’ holiday season".

Read more: Time is approaching for Europe to begin dialogue with Russia, - Stubb

E3 format

This is an informal mechanism of diplomatic cooperation between France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The format was created in 2003 for negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program. At the time, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany acted as key mediators between Tehran, the United States, and the UN Security Council.

Today, the format is used to coordinate positions on key international issues (including the Middle East, security, and sanctions).

Read more: Putin is ready to negotiate with everyone, including EU, - Peskov

Background

Earlier, Russian dictator Putin proposed the former German chancellor as a possible participant in the negotiations. However, the idea was quickly rejected both in Kyiv and Berlin.

The Ukrainian side stressed that it was not considering such participation in the talks. A similar position was confirmed by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rejected Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s proposal to involve former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a mediator in negotiations to settle the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Time is approaching for Europe to begin dialogue with Russia, - Stubb