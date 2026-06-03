Russia is "particularly" unwilling to make concessions regarding end of war in Ukraine, - Rubio

Washington is actively trying to bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a hearing in the House of Representatives.

The U.S. Position on Negotiations and War

According to Rubio, neither side is currently showing any willingness to make the concessions necessary to achieve peace, especially on Russia’s part.

"Unfortunately, at this point, neither side is willing to make the concessions—especially on the Russian side—that are necessary to achieve peace," Rubio said.

He emphasized that the United States remains ready to play any role necessary to bring the war to an end. At the same time, Washington believes that there is no military solution to this conflict.

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Rubio also emphasized that the U.S. is not an impartial mediator, as it supplies weapons only to Ukraine and imposes sanctions against Russia.

The Secretary of State also noted that arms deliveries to Ukraine under the PURL program are intended to facilitate a negotiated resolution to the war. He expressed hope that this year would bring positive news.