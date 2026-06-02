US has stated that Iran has changed its stance on its nuclear programme

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran has agreed for the first time to discuss aspects of its nuclear program.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in an interview with Sky News.

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There is now an opportunity for negotiations

According to Rubio, the U.S. now has an opportunity in its negotiations with Iran.

"We are facing the prospect—it could happen today, tomorrow, or next week—that, for the first time, at least in my memory, they have agreed to discuss aspects of their nuclear program that, just a month or a year ago, they wouldn't even have wanted to mention," he said.

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The situation in Iran is complicating the negotiations

At the same time, he noted that because the Iranian regime’s leadership is somewhat fragmented, it takes several days to receive responses during negotiations, which complicates the dialogue.