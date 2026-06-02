US has stated that Iran has changed its stance on its nuclear programme
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran has agreed for the first time to discuss aspects of its nuclear program.
According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in an interview with Sky News.
There is now an opportunity for negotiations
According to Rubio, the U.S. now has an opportunity in its negotiations with Iran.
"We are facing the prospect—it could happen today, tomorrow, or next week—that, for the first time, at least in my memory, they have agreed to discuss aspects of their nuclear program that, just a month or a year ago, they wouldn't even have wanted to mention," he said.
The situation in Iran is complicating the negotiations
At the same time, he noted that because the Iranian regime’s leadership is somewhat fragmented, it takes several days to receive responses during negotiations, which complicates the dialogue.
- As reported, President Donald Trump commented for the first time on June 1 on a possible deal with Iran. He stated that Iran actually wants to reach an agreement with the U.S., and that it would be beneficial for Washington and its allies.
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