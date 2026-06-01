Zelenskyy instructed team to try to end war as soon as possible, preferably before this winter – Budanov

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, has said there are already real signs that the groundwork is being laid for ending active hostilities. There is a clear instruction from the head of state to try to end the hot phase of the war before the start of winter.

He said this during a speech at the Security Architecture forum, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

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Ending the fighting before winter

According to Budanov, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked the team with finding ways to end hostilities as soon as possible before this winter. The head of the President’s Office himself called the task "right, timely and well thought-out" and assured that he would do everything possible to implement it.

He expressed confidence that Ukraine’s existing capabilities and resources are now fully "sufficient to try to achieve this and actually make it happen".

"If Russia ultimately refuses, that could also happen, do not forget that. Well, that could happen too. However, there are now real signs that the groundwork for ending hostilities already exists," Budanov said.

Read more: Budanov: Ukraine needs real security guarantees binding on our allies

Talks with US and Russia

Separately, Budanov confirmed reports that important foreign visits are planned for the near future: US representatives are set to visit both Ukraine and Russia to discuss security issues. At the same time, he urged against downplaying Ukraine’s role in the process.

"There is a certain pause in the negotiations at the highest level, but at the technical level, these negotiations have never stopped. The prisoner exchanges and so on that you have seen only confirm this. I do not agree with the assessment that these negotiations have stopped," he explained.

The head of the President’s Office separately stressed that he shares the view that Russia is unwilling to negotiate, but believes there is a high chance that Moscow will be forced to reach agreements even against its own reluctance:

"Does Russia want peace? I think it does not want it very much. But will it be ready to take certain steps in the near future? I think these prospects are now higher than ever."

Read more: No one in Ukraine will ever agree to concede even single millimeter of our territory, - Budanov