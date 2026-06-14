Zelenskyy shared details of his conversation with Trump: We have some good ideas that could help bring peace closer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared details of a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Birthday greetings to Trump

"I have just had a wonderful conversation with US President Donald Trump. I wished President Trump a happy birthday, and we discussed many key issues in some detail, including, of course, peace. I wished President Trump success, first and foremost in his efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Gratitude for weapons

The Ukrainian leader also thanked him for all the support the US is providing to Ukraine.

"And it is important that we gratefully remember every step of this support, from Javelins to Patriots," the head of state noted.

Watch more: Oil facility in Yaroslavl region and Azot plant in Tula region have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The situation on the front line

In addition, the parties "discussed what could help bring peace to Ukraine now". Zelenskyy also briefed the US leader on the latest developments on the battlefield and how Ukraine’s position has strengthened.

Meeting at the G7 summit

"We agreed to discuss this further during our meeting at the G7 summit. We have some good ideas that could help bring peace closer and protect lives," Zelenskyy concluded.

What led up to this?