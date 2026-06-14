Putin spoke to Trump on phone: they agreed on visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Russia

On Sunday, 14 June, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. Following the conversation, they agreed on a visit to Russia by Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

This was reported by the Russian state propaganda agency TASS, citing Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the Kremlin say about the conversation?

According to Ushakov, the conversation lasted 55 minutes and was "friendly and frank in nature". In particular, Putin congratulated Trump on his 80th birthday. The parties also discussed bilateral relations and the international situation.

During the conversation, Trump emphasised the need to end the war in Ukraine. In response, Putin stated that a peaceful settlement was allegedly being hindered by recent strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on "civilian targets in Russia".

The Kremlin also claims that Trump allegedly "expressed a willingness to exert influence" on Kyiv and the US’s European allies regarding a peaceful settlement.

Furthermore, Putin reportedly told Trump during the conversation that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes to meet, he "can come to Moscow".

Following the conversation, the two leaders agreed that US President’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Russia again in the near future.

The Kremlin leader also praised the role of US First Lady Melania Trump "in reuniting Russian and Ukrainian children with their families".

The parties also discussed Iran – Trump informed Putin that an agreement between the US and Iran is imminent and may be announced today, 14 June.

Read more: Zelenskyy shared details of his conversation with Trump: We have some good ideas that could help bring peace closer

Zelenskyy’s conversation with Trump

As a reminder, on Sunday, 14 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.